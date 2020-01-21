Zebra Tech Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.62%

Zebra Tech Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $251.73 to a high of $257.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $254.27 on volume of 185,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Zebra Tech Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $260.30 and a 52-week low of $140.95 and are now trading 81% above that low price at $254.94 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

