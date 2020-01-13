Zebra Tech Corp has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (ZBRA, MTSC, KEYS, MLAB, ITRI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Zebra Tech Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.09. Following is Mts Systems Corp with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.47. Keysight Tec ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.52.

Mesa Labs follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 31.91, and Itron Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.12.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Itron Inc on April 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $51.51. Since that recommendation, shares of Itron Inc have risen 63.7%. We continue to monitor Itron Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.