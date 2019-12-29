Zebra Tech Corp is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (ZBRA, MTSC, KEYS, ITRI, OSIS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Zebra Tech Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 267.0. Following is Mts Systems Corp with a a debt to equity ratio of 106.7. Keysight Tec ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 88.7.

Itron Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 78.0, and Osi Systems Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 61.0.

