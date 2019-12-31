Zebra Tech Corp is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (ZBRA, BMI, MLAB, DAKT, FARO)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Zebra Tech Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Following is Badger Meter Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Mesa Labs ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Daktronics Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Faro Tech rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

