Zayo Group Holdi is Among the Companies in the Alternative Carriers Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (ZAYO, CTL, IRDM, ORBC, VG)

Below are the three companies in the Alternative Carriers industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Zayo Group Holdi ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 399.8. Centurylink Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 160.6. Iridium Communic ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 124.2.

Orbcomm Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 100.5, and Vonage Holdings rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 49.2.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Zayo Group Holdi and will alert subscribers who have ZAYO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.