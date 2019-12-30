Zagg Inc has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Consumer Electronics Industry (ZAGG, GPRO, HAR, GRMN, UEIC)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Zagg Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $992,000. Gopro Inc-Cl A is next with a an RPE of $914,000. Harman Intl ranks third highest with a an RPE of $278,000.
Garmin Ltd follows with a an RPE of $257,000, and Universal Elec rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $225,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Garmin Ltd on September 4th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $81.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Garmin Ltd have risen 19.5%. We continue to monitor Garmin Ltd for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee zagg inc gopro inc-cl a :har harman intl garmin ltd universal elec