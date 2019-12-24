Zagg Inc is Among the Companies in the Consumer Electronics Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (ZAGG, GPRO, UEIC, HAR, GRMN)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Zagg Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.40. Gopro Inc-Cl A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.52. Universal Elec ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.09.

Harman Intl follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.10, and Garmin Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 5.86.

