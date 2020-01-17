Yum! Brands Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.01%

Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.17 to a high of $104.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $101.84 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Yum! Brands Inc have traded between a low of $88.52 and a high of $119.72 and are now at $105.14, which is 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Yum! Brands Inc on September 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $112.29. Since that call, shares of Yum! Brands Inc have fallen 9.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.