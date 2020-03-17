Yum! Brands Inc Falls 5.03% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.42 to a high of $71.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $67.08 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Yum! Brands Inchas traded in a range of $63.42 to $119.72 and are now at $67.43. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 1.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Yum! Brands Inc and will alert subscribers who have YUM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.