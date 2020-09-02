Yum! Brands Inc is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (YUM, JACK, BOJA, MCD, DNKN)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Yum! Brands Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -31.1%. Following is Jack In The Box with a EBITDA growth of -22.4%. Bojangles' Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -3.5%.

Mcdonalds Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of -0.9%, and Dunkin' Brands G rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of -0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bojangles' Inc on September 28th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.05. Since that recommendation, shares of Bojangles' Inc have risen 6.9%. We continue to monitor Bojangles' Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.