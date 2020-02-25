Yrc Worldwide In has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Trucking Industry (YRCW, USAK, RRTS, HTZ, ARCB)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Yrc Worldwide In ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.01. Usa Truck Inc is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.10. Roadrunner Trans ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.13.

Hertz Global Hol follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.18, and Arcbest Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.21.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Arcbest Corp and will alert subscribers who have ARCB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.