Yrc Worldwide In has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Trucking Industry (YRCW, USAK, CVTI, RRTS, R)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Yrc Worldwide In ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.50. Following is Usa Truck Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.03. Covenant Trans-A ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.64.

Roadrunner Trans follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.78, and Ryder System Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.33.

