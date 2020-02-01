Yrc Worldwide In has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Trucking Industry (YRCW, USAK, CVTI, HTLD, UHAL)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Yrc Worldwide In ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 65.5%. Usa Truck Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 56.1%. Covenant Trans-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 25.1%.

Heartland Expres follows with a future earnings growth of 23.8%, and Amerco rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 20.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Covenant Trans-A on October 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.08. Since that call, shares of Covenant Trans-A have fallen 20.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.