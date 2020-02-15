MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

York Water Co has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Water Utilities Industry (YORW, CWCO, WTR, MSEX, ARTNA)

Written on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:18am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

York Water Co ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.81. Cons Water Co-Or is next with a sales per share of $4.15. Aqua America Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.59.

Middlesex Water follows with a sales per share of $8.10, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $8.91.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for York Water Co and will alert subscribers who have YORW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales per share york water co cons water co-or aqua america inc middlesex water artesian res-a

Ticker(s): YORW CWCO WTR MSEX ARTNA

Contact James Quinn