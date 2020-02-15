York Water Co has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Water Utilities Industry (YORW, CWCO, WTR, MSEX, ARTNA)
Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
York Water Co ranks lowest with a sales per share of $3.81. Cons Water Co-Or is next with a sales per share of $4.15. Aqua America Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.59.
Middlesex Water follows with a sales per share of $8.10, and Artesian Res-A rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $8.91.
