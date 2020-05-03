Xylem Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Industrial Machinery Industry (XYL , ITW , DOV , PH , SNA )

Below are the top five companies in the Industrial Machinery industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL ) ranks first with a gain of 6.81%; Illinois Tool Wo (NYSE:ITW ) ranks second with a gain of 5.06%; and Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV ) ranks third with a gain of 4.52%.

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH ) follows with a gain of 4.32% and Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.75%.

