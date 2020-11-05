Xylem Inc Falls 2.11% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.47 to a high of $62.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $62.77 on volume of 497,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Xylem Inc have traded between a low of $54.62 and a high of $89.34 and are now at $61.67, which is 13% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

