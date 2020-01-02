Xpo Logistics In has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (XPO, ECHO, ATSG, CHRW, FWRD)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Xpo Logistics In ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 74.1%. Echo Global Logi is next with a projected earnings growth of 65.3%. Air Transport Se ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 45.7%.

Ch Robinson follows with a projected earnings growth of 30.9%, and Forward Air Corp rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 27.6%.

