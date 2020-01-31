Xpo Logistics In is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (XPO, UPS, FWRD, HUBG, CHRW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest sales growth.

Xpo Logistics In ranks lowest with a sales growth of 520.8%. United Parcel-B is next with a sales growth of 815.4%. Forward Air Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,203.9%.

Hub Group-A follows with a sales growth of 1,293.4%, and Ch Robinson rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,312.3%.

