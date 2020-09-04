Xpo Logistics In is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry with the Best Relative Performance (XPO , FDX , AAWW , UPS , ATSG )

Below are the top five companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Xpo Logistics In (NYSE:XPO ) ranks first with a gain of 14.57%; Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX ) ranks second with a gain of 8.32%; and Atlas Air Worldw (NASDAQ:AAWW ) ranks third with a gain of 6.31%.

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS ) follows with a gain of 6.21% and Air Transport Se (NASDAQ:ATSG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.27%.

