Xo Group Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (XOXO, GDDY, ANGI, LPSN, MB)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Xo Group Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 144,666.7%. Following is Godaddy Inc-A with a EPS growth of 57,857.1%. Angie'S List Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 52,857.1%.

Liveperson Inc follows with a EPS growth of 50,000.0%, and Mindbody Inc-A rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 29,000.0%.

