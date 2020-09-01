Xilinx Inc Rises 2.07% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $100.01 to a high of $100.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $100.15 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Xilinx Inc has traded in a range of $87.01 to $141.60 and is now at $101.69, 17% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Xilinx Inc and will alert subscribers who have XLNX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.