Xilinx Inc Rises 1.81% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.29 to a high of $103.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $103.29 on volume of 973,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Xilinx Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $87.56 and a high of $141.60 and are now at $103.43, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% lower and 0.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Xilinx Inc on December 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $97.15. Since that recommendation, shares of Xilinx Inc have risen 4.6%. We continue to monitor XLNX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.