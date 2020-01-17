Xilinx Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductors Industry (XLNX , SWKS , AVGO , NVDA , MCHP )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductors industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX ) ranks first with a gain of 2.56%; Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS ) ranks second with a gain of 2.22%; and Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO ) ranks third with a gain of 1.29%.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA ) follows with a gain of 1.27% and Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.15%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Microchip Tech on December 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $98.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Microchip Tech have risen 9.4%. We continue to monitor Microchip Tech for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.