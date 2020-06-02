Xerox Corp (XRX) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $37.87

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) opened today above their pivot of $37.82 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $37.87. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $38.05 and $38.28 will be of interest.

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) defies analysts with a current price ($37.69) 1.2% above its average consensus price target of $37.25. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $37.03 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $33.56.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Xerox Corp have traded between a low of $27.25 and a high of $39.47 and are now at $37.69, which is 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

