Xerox Corp Rises 5.53% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.44 to a high of $37.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.36 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Xerox Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.47 and a 52-week low of $24.02 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $36.96 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

