Xerox Corp has the Highest PEG Ratio in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (XRX, EFII, DDD, AVID, NCR)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Xerox Corp ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.10. Following is Elec For Imaging with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. 3D Systems Corp ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.05.

Avid Technology follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.03, and Ncr Corp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

