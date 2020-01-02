Xerox Corp is Among the Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (XRX, HPQ, HPE, NCR, AAPL)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Xerox Corp ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.5%. Hp Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 5.1%. Hewlett Packa ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.6%.

Ncr Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 9.5%, and Apple Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 14.1%.

