Xcel Energy Inc is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (XEL , NEE , SO , OGE , DUK )

Below are the top five companies in the Electric Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL ) ranks first with a gain of 1.93%; Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) ranks second with a gain of 1.57%; and Southern Co (NYSE:SO ) ranks third with a gain of 0.98%.

Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE ) follows with a gain of 0.98% and Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.78%.

