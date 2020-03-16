Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Approaches New Downside Target of $57.83

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $71.50 today and has reached the first level of support at $65.17. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $57.83 and $44.16.

Over the past year, Wynn Resorts Ltd has traded in a range of $64.15 to $153.41 and is now at $72.52, 13% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% lower and 4.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 192.5% exists for Wynn Resorts Ltd, based on a current level of $72.52 and analysts' average consensus price target of $212.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $121.00 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $124.69.

