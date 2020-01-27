Wynn Resorts Ltd Trading Lower Today on Above-Average Volume (WYNN)

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling 6.1% to $126.52. Today's volume of 1.6 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, Wynn Resorts Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $102.03 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $122.96, 21% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 0.88% higher over the past week, respectively.