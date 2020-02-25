Wynn Resorts Ltd Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.17%

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $116.78 to a high of $121.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $120.47 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd have traded between a low of $102.03 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $117.60, which is 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

