Wynn Resorts Ltd Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 15.75%

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.50 to a high of $67.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 15.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $64.15 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd have traded between the current low of $58.50 and a high of $153.41 and are now at $61.10. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

