Wynn Resorts Ltd has the Lowest PEG Ratio in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (WYNN, CNTY, MCRI, LVS, EVRI)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Wynn Resorts Ltd ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Century Casinos with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Monarch Casino ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Las Vegas Sands follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Everi Holdings Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Everi Holdings Inc on September 26th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.63. Since that recommendation, shares of Everi Holdings Inc have risen 40.0%. We continue to monitor Everi Holdings Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.