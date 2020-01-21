Wynn Resorts Ltd Falls 4.36% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $141.40 to a high of $144.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $149.08 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd on December 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $126.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd have risen 20.2%. We continue to monitor WYNN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Wynn Resorts Ltd has traded in a range of $102.03 to $153.41 and is now at $144.14, 41% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.