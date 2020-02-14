Wynn Resorts Ltd is Among the Companies in the Casinos & Gaming Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (WYNN, CHDN, LVS, MGM, BYD)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Wynn Resorts Ltd ranks highest with a ROE of 9,491.1%. Churchill Downs is next with a ROE of 6,105.6%. Las Vegas Sands ranks third highest with a ROE of 5,661.7%.

Mgm Resorts Inte follows with a ROE of 2,876.0%, and Boyd Gaming Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,855.2%.

