Ww Grainger Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.05%

Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $280.00 to a high of $284.98. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $282.21 on volume of 136,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ww Grainger Inc have traded between a low of $200.61 and a high of $346.60 and are now at $282.73, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 0.62% lower over the past week, respectively.