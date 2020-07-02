Ww Grainger Inc has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (GWW, WSO, BECN, URI, AIT)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ww Grainger Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $14.21. Watsco Inc is next with a FCF per share of $8.79. Beacon Roofing S ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.57.

United Rentals follows with a FCF per share of $4.03, and Applied Indu Tec rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.78.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ww Grainger Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ww Grainger Inc in search of a potential trend change.