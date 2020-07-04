Ww Grainger Inc has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (GWW, WSO, BECN, BXC, URI)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Ww Grainger Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $14.21. Following is Watsco Inc with a FCF per share of $8.79. Beacon Roofing S ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.57.

Bluelinx Hldgs Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.21, and United Rentals rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.03.

