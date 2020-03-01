Ww Grainger Inc Falls 1.44% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $335.01 to a high of $341.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $336.46 on volume of 102,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ww Grainger Inc have traded between a low of $255.39 and a high of $341.38 and are now at $336.94, which is 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

