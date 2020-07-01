Ww Grainger Inc is Among the Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (GWW, WSO, BECN, URI, AIT)
Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Ww Grainger Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $14.21. Watsco Inc is next with a FCF per share of $8.79. Beacon Roofing S ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.57.
United Rentals follows with a FCF per share of $4.03, and Applied Indu Tec rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.78.
