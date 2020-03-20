Wsfs Financial Trading Lower on Heavy Volume, Inline With Overall Trend (WSFS)

The price of Wsfs Financial shares has slipped to $23.19 (a 1.4% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 363,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 226,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Wsfs Financial on January 22nd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $41.50. Since that call, shares of Wsfs Financial have fallen 43.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Wsfs Financial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $50.55 and a 52-week low of $20.32 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $23.51 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.