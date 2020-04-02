Wr Grace & Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.59%

Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.14 to a high of $66.53. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $66.23 on volume of 683,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Wr Grace & Co has traded in a range of $62.91 to $79.71 and is now at $64.89, 3% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 0.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

