Wr Berkley Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (WRB , TRV , ACGL , RLI , MBI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB ) ranks first with a gain of 11.96%; Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV ) ranks second with a gain of 11.20%; and Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL ) ranks third with a gain of 10.94%.

Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI ) follows with a gain of 9.39% and Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.90%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wr Berkley Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wr Berkley Corp in search of a potential trend change.