Wpx Energy Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.64%

Wpx Energy (NYSE:WPX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.67 to a high of $6.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.89 on volume of 7.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Wpx Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.43 and a 52-week low of $1.94 and are now trading 219% above that low price at $6.18 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wpx Energy and will alert subscribers who have WPX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.