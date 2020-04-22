Wpx Energy Rises 6.04% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Wpx Energy (NYSE:WPX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.34 to a high of $4.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.27 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Wpx Energy share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.94 and a high of $15.32 and are now at $4.39, 126% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.5%.

