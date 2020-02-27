Wpx Energy has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry (WPX, APC, PXD, CXO, APA)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Wpx Energy ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.4%. Following is Anadarko Petrole with a forward earnings yield of 3.4%. Pioneer Natural ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.3%.

Concho Resources follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.3%, and Apache Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%.

