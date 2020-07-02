Wpx Energy Falls 1.46% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Wpx Energy (NYSE:WPX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.97 to a high of $12.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.04 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Wpx Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.32 and a 52-week low of $8.79 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $12.14 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

