Wpx Energy is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (WPX, MRO, COP, EOG, NBL)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Wpx Energy ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.06. Following is Marathon Oil with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Conocophillips ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

Eog Resources follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Noble Energy Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

