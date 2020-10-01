Wp Carey Inc Rises 1.27% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.84 to a high of $81.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $81.07 on volume of 199,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Wp Carey Inc has traded in a range of $65.89 to $93.36 and is now at $81.27, 23% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

