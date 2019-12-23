World Wrestlin-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.05%

World Wrestlin-A (NYSE:WWE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.54 to a high of $65.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $65.33 on volume of 78,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in World Wrestlin-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of World Wrestlin-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, World Wrestlin-A has traded in a range of $52.69 to $100.45 and is now at $65.63, 25% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.